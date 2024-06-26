Richard B. Vaughan Purchases 1,500 Shares of The Mexico Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MXF) Stock

The Mexico Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MXF – Get Free Report) Director Richard B. Vaughan purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.14 per share, with a total value of $24,210.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 8,500 shares in the company, valued at $137,190. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

The Mexico Fund Price Performance

MXF opened at $16.07 on Wednesday. The Mexico Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.77 and a 12-month high of $19.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.50 and its 200 day moving average is $18.24.

The Mexico Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 17th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Mexico Fund

The Mexico Fund Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in The Mexico Fund by 6.1% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 23,371 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348 shares during the period. 1607 Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of The Mexico Fund by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 194,746 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,207,000 after buying an additional 5,745 shares in the last quarter. Oak Grove Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of The Mexico Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Almitas Capital LLC increased its holdings in The Mexico Fund by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 155,646 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,563,000 after acquiring an additional 15,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in The Mexico Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $680,000.

The Mexico Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Impulsora del Fondo México, S.C. It primarily invests in public equity markets of Mexico. The fund seeks to invest its portfolio across diversified sectors. The Mexico Fund, Inc was formed in June 01, 1981 and is domiciled in Maryland, United States.

