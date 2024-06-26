Richard B. Vaughan Purchases 1,500 Shares of The Mexico Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MXF) Stock

The Mexico Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MXF – Get Free Report) Director Richard B. Vaughan purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.14 per share, with a total value of $24,210.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 8,500 shares in the company, valued at $137,190. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
The Mexico Fund Price Performance
MXF opened at $16.07 on Wednesday. The Mexico Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.77 and a 12-month high of $19.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.50 and its 200 day moving average is $18.24.
The Mexico Fund Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 17th.
The Mexico Fund Company Profile
The Mexico Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Impulsora del Fondo México, S.C. It primarily invests in public equity markets of Mexico. The fund seeks to invest its portfolio across diversified sectors. The Mexico Fund, Inc was formed in June 01, 1981 and is domiciled in Maryland, United States.
