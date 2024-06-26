Richelieu Gestion SA Acquires 347 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Richelieu Gestion SA increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 59.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 929 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 347 shares during the period. Richelieu Gestion SA’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $723,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 20.6% during the third quarter. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC now owns 1,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the third quarter worth $215,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 9.7% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 107,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,495,000 after purchasing an additional 9,459 shares in the last quarter. Milestone Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 4.1% during the third quarter. Milestone Asset Management LLC now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mckinley Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 51.3% during the third quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC now owns 7,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,602 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LLY shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $675.00 to $895.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,000.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $650.00 to $723.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $994.00 to $1,015.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Erste Group Bank raised shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $812.72.

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

Shares of LLY stock traded down $3.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $901.38. 1,099,551 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,932,382. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $804.54 and a 200 day moving average of $734.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $434.34 and a 52-week high of $909.42. The company has a market cap of $856.68 billion, a PE ratio of 132.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.36.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.05. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 17.08% and a return on equity of 56.98%. The business had revenue of $8.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.62 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 13.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.58%.

Insider Activity at Eli Lilly and Company

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 92,563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $809.21, for a total value of $74,902,905.23. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 98,556,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,752,700,634.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 92,563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $809.21, for a total value of $74,902,905.23. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 98,556,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,752,700,634.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Johna Norton sold 7,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $819.38, for a total transaction of $5,781,545.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,428 shares in the company, valued at $20,835,194.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 789,704 shares of company stock valued at $672,385,964. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

Featured Articles

