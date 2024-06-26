Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) Stock Price Up 26.1% on Analyst Upgrade

Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) shot up 26.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on the stock from $15.00 to $19.00. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Rivian Automotive traded as high as $16.35 and last traded at $15.08. 129,823,906 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 214% from the average session volume of 41,283,902 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.96.

RIVN has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Rivian Automotive from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Rivian Automotive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Rivian Automotive from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Wedbush raised their price target on Rivian Automotive from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.04.

In related news, CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 71,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.49, for a total value of $820,719.21. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 909,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,452,349.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RIVN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 97,071,739 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $2,277,304,000 after buying an additional 25,550,489 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 69,539,602 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $761,459,000 after buying an additional 1,226,357 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 714.3% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 25,301,005 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $277,046,000 after acquiring an additional 22,194,018 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Rivian Automotive by 14.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,695,576 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $235,409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Rivian Automotive by 1,521.2% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,327,941 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $69,291,000 after acquiring an additional 5,937,605 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.35 and its 200 day moving average is $13.54. The company has a current ratio of 4.71, a quick ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $15.01 billion, a PE ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 2.01.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($1.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.38) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Rivian Automotive had a negative return on equity of 53.55% and a negative net margin of 111.09%. As a group, analysts predict that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rivian Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.

