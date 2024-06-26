Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) Trading 3.6% Higher

Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 3.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $10.88 and last traded at $10.69. Approximately 7,663,386 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 39,829,117 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.32.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RIVN. UBS Group raised shares of Rivian Automotive from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Rivian Automotive in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Rivian Automotive from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.17.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.55, a current ratio of 4.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.54. The firm has a market cap of $14.67 billion, a PE ratio of -2.52 and a beta of 2.01.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($1.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.38) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Rivian Automotive had a negative net margin of 111.09% and a negative return on equity of 53.55%. As a group, research analysts expect that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -4.94 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 71,429 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.49, for a total transaction of $820,719.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 909,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,452,349.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RIVN. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 975.4% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,624 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 2,380 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its position in Rivian Automotive by 240.3% during the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 273,801 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $2,998,000 after acquiring an additional 193,345 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in Rivian Automotive by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 384,101 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $4,149,000 after purchasing an additional 9,508 shares during the period. EULAV Asset Management increased its stake in Rivian Automotive by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. EULAV Asset Management now owns 680,000 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $7,446,000 after buying an additional 170,000 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in Rivian Automotive by 571.5% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 502,949 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $5,507,000 after acquiring an additional 428,050 shares in the last quarter. 66.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rivian Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.

