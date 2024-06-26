RMR Wealth Builders Buys 118 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

RMR Wealth Builders increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,517 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders’ holdings in International Business Machines were worth $672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBM. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its position in International Business Machines by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,940 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Arden Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 2.8% during the first quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 1,973 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,007 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Avion Wealth raised its stake in International Business Machines by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 964 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its position in International Business Machines by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 7,528 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,309,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. 58.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

International Business Machines Price Performance

IBM stock traded down $2.40 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $172.61. The stock had a trading volume of 4,116,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,598,270. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $170.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $176.40. International Business Machines Co. has a twelve month low of $129.31 and a twelve month high of $199.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.55, a PEG ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $14.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.53 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 40.21% and a net margin of 13.18%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.36 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $1.67 per share. This is a boost from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.66. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 75.65%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on IBM shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $186.00 to $179.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $182.53.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

