RMR Wealth Builders Decreases Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

RMR Wealth Builders decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 17.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,541 shares of the company’s stock after selling 769 shares during the quarter. RMR Wealth Builders’ holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 26,525,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,482,773,000 after purchasing an additional 467,975 shares during the period. Advance Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 121.0% in the first quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,167,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,213,000 after buying an additional 7,210,793 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 30.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,044,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,862,000 after buying an additional 2,351,596 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 94.4% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,405,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,845,000 after buying an additional 4,080,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,921,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,986,000 after buying an additional 1,450,389 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of SPLG traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $64.08. 6,033,555 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,777,377. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.37 billion, a PE ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 1.00. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.13 and a fifty-two week high of $64.71. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.51.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

