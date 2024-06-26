RMR Wealth Builders Invests $241,000 in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in STZ. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. First Financial Corp IN purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC upped their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $320.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $298.37.

Constellation Brands Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:STZ traded down $3.45 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $261.68. 966,416 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,190,677. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $227.50 and a 52 week high of $274.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $255.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $253.33. The company has a market cap of $47.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.89.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 11th. The company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.16. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 23.06%. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 13.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Constellation Brands Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 3rd were issued a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. This is a boost from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 2nd. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.07%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Constellation Brands news, EVP Michael Mcgrew sold 3,237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.50, for a total value of $827,053.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,731 shares in the company, valued at $442,270.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Michael Mcgrew sold 3,237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.50, for a total transaction of $827,053.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,731 shares in the company, valued at $442,270.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP James A. Jr. Sabia sold 15,781 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.63, for a total transaction of $4,160,345.03. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,512,503.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,031 shares of company stock worth $12,582,321 over the last ninety days. 12.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

