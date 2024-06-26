RMR Wealth Builders Makes New $377,000 Investment in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 4,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $377,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 0.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 473,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,156,000 after acquiring an additional 2,338 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain during the third quarter valued at about $178,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 10.0% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 9.6% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $875,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in Iron Mountain by 16.9% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 158,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,398,000 after acquiring an additional 22,816 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE IRM traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $88.54. The stock had a trading volume of 1,767,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,584,285. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $81.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.57. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 52 week low of $53.97 and a 52 week high of $89.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 674.63, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $25.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 134.15, a P/E/G ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 0.95.

Iron Mountain Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 393.95%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on IRM shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Iron Mountain from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Iron Mountain from $79.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO John Tomovcsik sold 35,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.76, for a total value of $3,114,055.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 20,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,807,686.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Daniel Borges sold 3,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.83, for a total transaction of $268,738.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO John Tomovcsik sold 35,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.76, for a total value of $3,114,055.84. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 20,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,807,686.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 104,511 shares of company stock worth $8,787,218. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 240,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers' work. Through a range of offerings including digital transformation, data centers, secure records storage, information management, asset lifecycle management, secure destruction and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps businesses bring light to their dark data, enabling customers to unlock value and intelligence from their stored digital and physical assets at speed and with security, while helping them meet their environmental goals.

