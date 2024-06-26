RMR Wealth Builders Takes $341,000 Position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $341,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 371.8% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Gleason Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 329,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,712,000 after purchasing an additional 5,786 shares in the last quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 1,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $601,000. Finally, Cypress Financial Planning LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 49.4% during the 1st quarter. Cypress Financial Planning LLC now owns 86,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,131,000 after purchasing an additional 28,562 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Stock Performance

VXF traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $167.62. 174,428 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 335,874. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $168.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $166.90. The company has a market cap of $18.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 1.26. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a one year low of $131.80 and a one year high of $176.20.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

