Robby Sai Kit Chang Sells 60,100 Shares of Ur-Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:URG) Stock

Ur-Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:URG – Get Free Report) (TSE:URE) Director Robby Sai Kit Chang sold 60,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.47, for a total value of $88,347.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 73,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,150.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Robby Sai Kit Chang also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 24th, Robby Sai Kit Chang sold 73,474 shares of Ur-Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.38, for a total value of $101,394.12.

Ur-Energy Price Performance

Shares of URG stock opened at $1.28 on Wednesday. Ur-Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.91 and a 12 month high of $2.01.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Ur-Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:URG Get Free Report ) (TSE:URE) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.04). Ur-Energy had a negative net margin of 173.40% and a negative return on equity of 61.67%. As a group, analysts expect that Ur-Energy Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Ur-Energy from $3.40 to $3.30 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Roth Mkm dropped their target price on shares of Ur-Energy from $2.20 to $2.10 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2.80.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Verity Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Ur-Energy by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 198,137 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 12,005 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Ur-Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ur-Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $109,000. Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC increased its stake in Ur-Energy by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC now owns 2,234,763 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,442,000 after acquiring an additional 78,440 shares during the period. Finally, Cannon Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Ur-Energy in the first quarter worth about $224,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.51% of the company’s stock.

Ur-Energy Company Profile

Ur-Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of uranium mineral properties. The company holds interests in 12 projects located in the United States. Its flagship property is the Lost Creek project comprising a total of approximately 1,800 unpatented mining claims and three Wyoming mineral leases covering an area of approximately 35,400 acres located in the Great Divide Basin, Wyoming.

