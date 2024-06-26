Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) Shares Gap Down to $118.37

Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $118.37, but opened at $114.58. Ryanair shares last traded at $115.40, with a volume of 284,657 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on RYAAY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Ryanair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Ryanair from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. UBS Group downgraded Ryanair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Ryanair from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.50.

Ryanair Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $26.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $133.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The transportation company reported ($1.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.32) by $0.01. Ryanair had a return on equity of 25.59% and a net margin of 14.30%. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ryanair Holdings plc will post 11.26 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ryanair in the 4th quarter valued at about $870,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Ryanair in the 4th quarter valued at $3,708,000. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Ryanair by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,737,862 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $365,121,000 after buying an additional 246,850 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its position in Ryanair by 49.9% during the fourth quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 37,486 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,999,000 after buying an additional 12,486 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Ryanair in the fourth quarter valued at $913,000. 43.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ryanair Company Profile

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, and internationally. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled and Internet-related services, as well as in-flight sale of beverages, food, duty-free, and merchandise; and markets car hire, travel insurance, and accommodation services through its website and mobile app.

Featured Articles

