Sanjay Mehrotra Sells 34,284 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Stock

Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 34,284 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.28, for a total value of $5,220,767.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 719,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109,496,781.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Sanjay Mehrotra also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 11th, Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of Micron Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.57, for a total value of $941,990.00.

On Tuesday, June 4th, Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of Micron Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.14, for a total value of $882,980.00.

On Wednesday, May 29th, Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of Micron Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.14, for a total value of $924,980.00.

On Tuesday, May 21st, Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of Micron Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.66, for a total value of $893,620.00.

On Tuesday, May 14th, Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of Micron Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.89, for a total value of $860,230.00.

On Tuesday, May 7th, Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of Micron Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.32, for a total value of $842,240.00.

On Tuesday, April 30th, Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of Micron Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.87, for a total value of $804,090.00.

On Tuesday, April 23rd, Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of Micron Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.93, for a total value of $783,510.00.

On Tuesday, April 16th, Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of Micron Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.70, for a total value of $844,900.00.

On Tuesday, April 9th, Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of Micron Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.60, for a total value of $858,200.00.

Shares of Micron Technology stock opened at $141.12 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.26. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.50 and a 52-week high of $157.54. The firm has a market cap of $156.27 billion, a PE ratio of -40.90 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 3.74.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MU. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Micron Technology from $135.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. TD Cowen raised their price target on Micron Technology from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Raymond James raised their price target on Micron Technology from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Argus upgraded Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $153.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MU. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Micron Technology by 52.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,951 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 10.9% during the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 16,196 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Micron Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,669,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 15.8% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 501,183 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,095,000 after buying an additional 68,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,431 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

