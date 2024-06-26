Sarasin & Partners LLP Acquires 43,678 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Sarasin & Partners LLP increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 10.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 459,793 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,678 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific accounts for 2.6% of Sarasin & Partners LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Sarasin & Partners LLP owned 0.12% of Thermo Fisher Scientific worth $267,236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the first quarter valued at $203,000. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.5% in the first quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 6,357 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,695,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the first quarter worth about $81,000. Central Valley Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, Salvus Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 65.2% in the 1st quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $585,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $572.41, for a total value of $5,724,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,816 shares in the company, valued at $70,873,516.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, SVP Michael A. Boxer sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $567.94, for a total transaction of $1,135,880.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,430,359.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $572.41, for a total value of $5,724,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 123,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,873,516.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,000 shares of company stock valued at $12,532,780 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock traded up $1.60 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $558.12. 203,873 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,506,932. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52-week low of $415.60 and a 52-week high of $603.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $574.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $562.30. The firm has a market cap of $213.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The medical research company reported $5.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.70 by $0.41. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.20% and a return on equity of 18.45%. The company had revenue of $10.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.14 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 10.01%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TMO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $550.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $621.00 to $620.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $590.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $607.94.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

