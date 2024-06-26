Sarasin & Partners LLP Grows Stock Holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Sarasin & Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 556,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 11,099 shares during the quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP owned about 0.08% of Weyerhaeuser worth $19,992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the fourth quarter valued at about $753,497,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 53.2% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 29,571,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,028,191,000 after purchasing an additional 10,271,891 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the first quarter valued at about $81,507,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 64.5% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,169,142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $97,166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242,972 shares during the period. Finally, AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc acquired a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,237,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Weyerhaeuser

In other Weyerhaeuser news, Director Nicole Weyerhaeuser Piasecki sold 5,776 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.40, for a total value of $169,814.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,226. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Keith O’rear sold 8,349 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total transaction of $300,814.47. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 170,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,149,059.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Nicole Weyerhaeuser Piasecki sold 5,776 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.40, for a total transaction of $169,814.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $170,226. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on WY shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. CIBC set a $37.00 price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.67.

Weyerhaeuser Price Performance

Shares of WY traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.06. 518,220 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,436,299. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.61. Weyerhaeuser has a 52-week low of $27.89 and a 52-week high of $36.27. The company has a market cap of $20.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.47 and a beta of 1.43.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.01. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 10.57% and a return on equity of 7.00%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Weyerhaeuser Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.73%.

Weyerhaeuser Profile

(Free Report)

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

Featured Stories

