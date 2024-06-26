Sarasin & Partners LLP Invests $120.75 Million in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Sarasin & Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,767,616 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $120,746,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 135.6% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 377 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Vima LLC purchased a new position in Fortinet in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fortinet during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Headinvest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Fortinet from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Fortinet from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price objective on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Fortinet from $81.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fortinet presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.03.

Fortinet stock traded down $0.55 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $58.14. 1,977,716 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,870,626. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.38, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.68. The company has a market capitalization of $44.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.36, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.98. Fortinet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.12 and a 52-week high of $81.24.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.05. Fortinet had a net margin of 22.23% and a negative return on equity of 2,235.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. Fortinet’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Fortinet news, Director William H. Neukom bought 586 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $59.55 per share, with a total value of $34,896.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 295,778 shares in the company, valued at $17,613,579.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director William H. Neukom bought 586 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $59.55 per share, with a total value of $34,896.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 295,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,613,579.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ken Xie sold 23,992 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.75, for a total transaction of $1,553,482.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,660,648 shares in the company, valued at $3,150,776,958. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 91,638 shares of company stock valued at $5,705,568. 18.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

