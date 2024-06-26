Sarasin & Partners LLP Lowers Stock Position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Sarasin & Partners LLP reduced its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) by 15.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,034 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,096 shares during the period. Sarasin & Partners LLP’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $5,548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ARE. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,086,085,000. APG Asset Management US Inc. raised its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 7,216,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $914,860,000 after purchasing an additional 39,243 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,747,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $475,117,000 after purchasing an additional 32,122 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,391,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $303,166,000 after purchasing an additional 22,105 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,316,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $231,909,000 after purchasing an additional 77,012 shares during the period. 96.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Transactions at Alexandria Real Estate Equities
In other news, major shareholder Real Estate Equitie Alexandria sold 150,000 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.21, for a total value of $631,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,005,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,281,374.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.
Alexandria Real Estate Equities Price Performance
Alexandria Real Estate Equities Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This is a boost from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.50%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is 474.77%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $137.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alexandria Real Estate Equities currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.75.
Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile
Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.
Further Reading
