Sarasin & Partners LLP Reduces Stock Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Sarasin & Partners LLP cut its stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,485,893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 24,980 shares during the period. Prologis comprises approximately 1.9% of Sarasin & Partners LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Sarasin & Partners LLP owned approximately 0.16% of Prologis worth $193,493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PLD. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Prologis in the fourth quarter worth about $1,074,648,000. Capital World Investors raised its position in Prologis by 1,252.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,305,582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $973,834,000 after acquiring an additional 6,765,582 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its stake in shares of Prologis by 15,575.7% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 1,027,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $136,909,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020,523 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Prologis by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,568,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $875,526,000 after acquiring an additional 808,336 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of Prologis by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,296,833 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $706,068,000 after purchasing an additional 723,807 shares in the last quarter. 93.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Barclays reduced their price target on Prologis from $135.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Prologis from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Prologis from $163.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Argus dropped their target price on shares of Prologis from $139.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Prologis from $151.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.76.

PLD traded up $1.03 on Wednesday, hitting $110.86. The company had a trading volume of 782,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,736,043. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Prologis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $96.64 and a 12-month high of $137.52. The company has a market cap of $102.64 billion, a PE ratio of 32.11, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.07.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be issued a $0.96 dividend. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 112.28%.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

