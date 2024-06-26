Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA) Shares Gap Up to $3.80

Savara Inc (NASDAQ:SVRA – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.80, but opened at $4.42. Savara shares last traded at $3.89, with a volume of 12,854,905 shares changing hands.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SVRA shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Savara from $7.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Savara in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Savara from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 16th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Savara in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on Savara from $9.50 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.17.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.64. The company has a current ratio of 14.90, a quick ratio of 14.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $485.05 million, a P/E ratio of -9.46 and a beta of 0.70.

Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). As a group, analysts forecast that Savara Inc will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Savara by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 25,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,114 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Savara by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 4,625 shares in the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co bought a new position in Savara in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. AJOVista LLC purchased a new position in Savara in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Savara by 66.3% in the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 26,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 10,381 shares during the last quarter. 87.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Savara Inc, formerly Mast Therapeutics, Inc, is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of patients with rare respiratory diseases. Its pipeline includes AeroVanc, Molgradex and AIR001. AeroVanc is an inhaled formulation of vancomycin, which the Company is developing for the treatment of persistent methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus, lung infection in cystic fibrosis patients.

