Schoolcraft Capital LLC Boosts Stock Position in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFLV)

Schoolcraft Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFLV – Free Report) by 16.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 352,625 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,551 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF makes up approximately 2.5% of Schoolcraft Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Schoolcraft Capital LLC owned about 1.20% of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF worth $10,575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DFLV. Pathstone Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $87,366,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,218,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,051,000 after acquiring an additional 402,805 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,940,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,483,000 after acquiring an additional 495,453 shares during the period. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $50,907,000. Finally, Cable Hill Partners LLC boosted its position in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 1,377,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,113,000 after acquiring an additional 153,628 shares during the period.
Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF Stock Down 0.7 %
DFLV stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.69. 285,740 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 337,701. Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $23.26 and a 1-year high of $30.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.30. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 0.78.
About Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF
The Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (DFLV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to hold a broad and diversified selection of US large-cap companies of any sector that exhibit value characteristics. Portfolio holdings are weighted by market capitalization DFLV was launched on Dec 6, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- Stock Impact: McDonald’s Price War with Starbucks, Wendy’s
- About the Markup Calculator
- General Mills Q4 Sales Miss Expectations, Triggering Stock Drop
- What is an Earnings Surprise?
- Enovix Stock Rises 35% in Short-Squeeze: This Rally Has Legs
Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.