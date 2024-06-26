Schoolcraft Capital LLC Decreases Stock Position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Schoolcraft Capital LLC cut its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,960 shares of the company’s stock after selling 340 shares during the period. Schoolcraft Capital LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 139.8% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Able Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Cordant Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 133.9% during the 4th quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SCHX traded down $0.24 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $64.31. 594,620 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,733,826. The stock has a market cap of $41.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.53 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $62.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.96. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $48.31 and a 1 year high of $64.95.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

