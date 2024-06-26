Schoolcraft Capital LLC Grows Stock Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Schoolcraft Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 181.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,704 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 3,031 shares during the quarter. Schoolcraft Capital LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mather Group LLC. raised its position in shares of Walmart by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 18,457 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,952,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Walmart by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 81,457 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $13,027,000 after acquiring an additional 7,672 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its position in shares of Walmart by 55.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 3,238 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $324,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in Walmart by 3.2% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 42,101 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,733,000 after buying an additional 1,317 shares during the period. 26.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.85, for a total value of $877,406.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 658,665 shares in the company, valued at $44,031,755.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 3,633,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.80, for a total value of $242,737,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 636,898,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,544,840,574.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.85, for a total value of $877,406.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 658,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,031,755.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,480,846 shares of company stock worth $949,751,461 over the last 90 days. 45.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Walmart from $63.33 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Walmart from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. StockNews.com lowered Walmart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Walmart from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Walmart from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walmart presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.97.

Shares of WMT stock traded up $1.01 on Wednesday, reaching $68.43. 8,001,717 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,069,391. The stock has a market cap of $550.42 billion, a PE ratio of 29.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.52. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $49.85 and a one year high of $69.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $63.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.05.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $161.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.57 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.57% and a net margin of 2.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

