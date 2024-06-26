Schoolcraft Capital LLC Has $16.81 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Schoolcraft Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 194,372 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,426 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF makes up approximately 3.9% of Schoolcraft Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Schoolcraft Capital LLC owned 0.05% of Vanguard Real Estate ETF worth $16,809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 87.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,746,686 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $861,217,000 after acquiring an additional 4,547,415 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 601.6% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 4,364,788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $385,673,000 after acquiring an additional 3,742,702 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,630,558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $804,308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,955,619 shares in the last quarter. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $150,204,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $107,763,000.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSEARCA:VNQ traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $83.19. 1,392,887 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,393,667. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $82.39 and its 200-day moving average is $84.43. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $70.61 and a 12-month high of $90.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

