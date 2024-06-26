Schoolcraft Capital LLC Has $2.83 Million Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Schoolcraft Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,429 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up about 0.7% of Schoolcraft Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Schoolcraft Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,829,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. IMC Chicago LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 310.5% in the first quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 91,174 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,281,000 after purchasing an additional 68,963 shares in the last quarter. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth $212,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 21,238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,696,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. CGN Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 20.0% during the first quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 7,138 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192 shares during the period. Finally, Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.6% during the first quarter. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC now owns 75,787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,950,000 after acquiring an additional 6,668 shares during the period. 79.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:EFA traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $78.18. 4,928,703 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,143,885. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $65.68 and a fifty-two week high of $82.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.51.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.