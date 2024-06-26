Schoolcraft Capital LLC Purchases 9,991 Shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV)

Schoolcraft Capital LLC raised its position in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 197,320 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,991 shares during the period. Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF makes up about 1.3% of Schoolcraft Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Schoolcraft Capital LLC owned about 0.40% of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF worth $5,365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DISV. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth $44,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its stake in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 34.2% in the 4th quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 98.3% in the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 2,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 4,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DISV traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.99. The stock had a trading volume of 205,347 shares. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.46. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 0.79.

About Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF

The Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (DISV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in a broad and diverse portfolio of small-cap companies in developed markets, excluding the US. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization.

