Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) Hits New 12-Month Low at $18.46

Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $18.46 and last traded at $18.63, with a volume of 46907 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.70.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SDGR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Schrödinger from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Schrödinger from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Schrödinger from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Schrödinger from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Schrödinger from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.89.

Schrödinger Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.38 and its 200-day moving average is $26.67.

Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76). Schrödinger had a negative net margin of 75.94% and a negative return on equity of 29.25%. The business had revenue of $36.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.23 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Schrödinger, Inc. will post -2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Schrödinger

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schrödinger by 4.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 427,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,097,000 after purchasing an additional 19,321 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Schrödinger by 1.4% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 164,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,651,000 after purchasing an additional 2,284 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in Schrödinger by 0.9% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,735,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,059,000 after buying an additional 16,149 shares during the last quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Schrödinger during the third quarter worth $810,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Schrödinger during the third quarter worth $3,810,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Schrödinger Company Profile

Schrödinger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops physics-based computational platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates in two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on licensing its software to transform molecular discovery for life sciences and materials science industries.

Further Reading

