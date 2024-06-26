Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) is Gleason Group Inc.’s 10th Largest Position

Gleason Group Inc. cut its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 6.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 68,941 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,678 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of Gleason Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Gleason Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $6,392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 50.6% during the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 291,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,212,000 after purchasing an additional 98,011 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the period. Mainsail Financial Group LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Mainsail Financial Group LLC now owns 71,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,935,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 32,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,671,000 after buying an additional 727 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHG stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $101.06. The stock had a trading volume of 570,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,399,714. The firm has a market cap of $29.56 billion, a PE ratio of 39.82 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.27. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $69.78 and a fifty-two week high of $102.03.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

