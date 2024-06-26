Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) Shares Acquired by Prentice Wealth Management LLC

Prentice Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 20.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,412 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,668 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF makes up about 0.6% of Prentice Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Prentice Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,744,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 10,957.1% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000.

SCHM traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $77.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 107,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 301,263. The firm has a market cap of $11.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $78.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.19. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $62.87 and a 52-week high of $81.74.

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

