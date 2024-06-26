Scor (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $2.52

Scor Se (OTCMKTS:SCRYY – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $2.52 and last traded at $2.52, with a volume of 4287 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $2.66.
Scor Trading Down 5.4 %
The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.04. The stock has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 1.32.
Scor (OTCMKTS:SCRYY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter. Scor had a return on equity of 14.83% and a net margin of 4.33%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Scor Se will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.
Scor Increases Dividend
About Scor
SCOR SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides life and non-life reinsurance products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, Latin America, and Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, SCOR P&C and SCOR L&H. The SCOR P&C segment offers reinsurance products in the areas of property, motors, casualty treaties, credit and surety, decennial insurance, aviation, marine and energy, engineering, agricultural risks, and property catastrophes; specialties insurance products, including business solutions, political and credit risks, cyber, and environmental liability; and business ventures and partnerships.
