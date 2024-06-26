Security National Bank Buys 2,793 Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Security National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) by 18.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,232 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,793 shares during the quarter. Security National Bank’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $2,350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ARE. Thompson Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,789,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Steph & Co. grew its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 147.8% during the first quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 2,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,643 shares in the last quarter. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the first quarter valued at about $4,110,000. Finally, BTC Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the first quarter valued at about $281,000. Institutional investors own 96.54% of the company’s stock.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Price Performance

Shares of ARE traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $115.53. 258,069 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 922,704. The stock has a market cap of $20.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $90.73 and a 1-year high of $135.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $118.26 and a 200-day moving average of $121.99.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Increases Dividend

Insider Activity at Alexandria Real Estate Equities

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This is an increase from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 474.77%.

In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, major shareholder Real Estate Equitie Alexandria sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.21, for a total value of $631,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,005,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,281,374.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ARE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $137.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Alexandria Real Estate Equities has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.75.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

Further Reading

