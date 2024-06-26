Security National Bank Grows Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Security National Bank grew its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,471 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 112 shares during the quarter. Security National Bank’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $3,933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 59.4% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 993,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,747,000 after purchasing an additional 370,122 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 27,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,747,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at about $405,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 12,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,091,000 after purchasing an additional 3,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marion Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 31.7% during the fourth quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 7,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Insider Activity

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 5,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,360.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,603,634. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Argus lowered PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on PepsiCo from $209.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. BNP Paribas started coverage on PepsiCo in a report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $174.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $186.38.

Read Our Latest Analysis on PEP

PepsiCo Price Performance

Shares of PEP stock traded down $1.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $166.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,875,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,484,640. The business has a fifty day moving average of $173.73 and a 200-day moving average of $170.37. The stock has a market cap of $228.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.52. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $155.83 and a twelve month high of $192.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.09. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 57.37%. The firm had revenue of $18.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share. PepsiCo’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a $1.355 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $5.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is presently 81.50%.

About PepsiCo

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.