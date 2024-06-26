Security National Bank Has $499,000 Stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Security National Bank increased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 77.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,124 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,797 shares during the period. Security National Bank’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $499,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Sachetta LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Halpern Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VYM traded down $0.45 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $118.34. 564,523 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 995,143. The business’s fifty day moving average is $118.70 and its 200 day moving average is $115.94. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $98.40 and a fifty-two week high of $121.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

