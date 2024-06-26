Security National Bank Has $85,000 Stock Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Security National Bank cut its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 13.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,957 shares of the company’s stock after selling 310 shares during the quarter. Security National Bank’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $85,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MO. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Altria Group by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Altria Group by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Altria Group by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. CFM Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Altria Group by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC now owns 81,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,304,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. raised its holdings in Altria Group by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 6,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. 57.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a report on Monday, March 25th. UBS Group raised their price target on Altria Group from $36.10 to $36.50 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. StockNews.com lowered Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Argus upgraded Altria Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.90.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Altria Group news, VP Charles N. Whitaker sold 22,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.95, for a total transaction of $988,303.65. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 173,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,624,665.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE MO traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,153,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,240,209. Altria Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.06 and a fifty-two week high of $47.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.73, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.64.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.15. The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.71 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 34.81% and a negative return on equity of 222.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.01%.

Altria Group Profile

(Free Report)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

Featured Stories

