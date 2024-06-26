Security National Bank Has $9.13 Million Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Security National Bank grew its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,497 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the quarter. Stryker comprises about 1.4% of Security National Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Security National Bank’s holdings in Stryker were worth $9,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Stryker during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,260,562,000. Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Stryker in the first quarter worth approximately $341,049,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Stryker by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,541,845 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,755,782,000 after purchasing an additional 642,178 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Stryker in the 1st quarter worth approximately $93,369,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,315,227 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,452,493,000 after buying an additional 223,728 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Stryker alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SYK. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $392.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. BTIG Research increased their price target on Stryker from $366.00 to $369.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Stryker from $367.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $340.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $370.58.

Stryker Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Stryker stock traded up $1.34 on Wednesday, reaching $340.89. 367,905 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,309,476. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $336.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $332.95. The company has a market cap of $129.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.92. Stryker Co. has a 1-year low of $249.98 and a 1-year high of $361.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.14. Stryker had a net margin of 16.03% and a return on equity of 23.05%. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.14 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 11.95 EPS for the current year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.53%.

About Stryker

(Free Report)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.