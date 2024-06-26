Security National Bank Increases Stock Position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Security National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,647 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 371 shares during the quarter. Security National Bank’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $5,513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Synopsys by 35.9% in the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 8,428 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,868,000 after acquiring an additional 2,227 shares during the period. abrdn plc raised its stake in Synopsys by 56.9% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 84,369 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,442,000 after purchasing an additional 30,581 shares in the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synopsys during the fourth quarter worth approximately $951,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Synopsys by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,551,092 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,977,593,000 after acquiring an additional 203,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Synopsys by 55.5% in the fourth quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 4,310 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,219,000 after buying an additional 1,539 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Synopsys alerts:

Synopsys Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SNPS traded down $3.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $596.84. 258,406 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,103,224. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $416.87 and a 52 week high of $629.38. The firm has a market cap of $91.45 billion, a PE ratio of 64.96, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $565.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $555.62.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Synopsys ( NASDAQ:SNPS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.03 by ($0.03). Synopsys had a net margin of 23.05% and a return on equity of 22.66%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.76 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SNPS has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Synopsys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $615.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $660.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Synopsys from $640.00 to $645.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $672.00 target price (up previously from $665.00) on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $616.18.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on SNPS

Insider Transactions at Synopsys

In related news, insider Geus Aart De sold 4,212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.05, for a total transaction of $2,527,410.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 106,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,195,149.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Geus Aart De sold 4,212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.05, for a total value of $2,527,410.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 106,983 shares in the company, valued at $64,195,149.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 10,294 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $582.41, for a total value of $5,995,328.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 62,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,440,228.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,500 shares of company stock valued at $16,054,895. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Synopsys

(Free Report)

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.