Security National Bank Invests $128,000 in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ)

Security National Bank bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQFree Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 40.6% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 90.2% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 48,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,257,000 after buying an additional 22,806 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 4,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 14,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Performance

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $55.43. The stock had a trading volume of 2,402,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,690,084. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.10 billion, a PE ratio of 32.10 and a beta of -0.84. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.95 and a fifty-two week high of $55.46. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.62.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.4497 per share. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.74%. This is an increase from JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Company Profile

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

