Security National Bank Purchases 757 Shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Security National Bank grew its stake in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,224 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 757 shares during the period. Diamondback Energy accounts for 1.0% of Security National Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Security National Bank’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $6,584,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,869,787 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $3,391,567,000 after acquiring an additional 176,208 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Diamondback Energy by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 14,266,640 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,209,617,000 after purchasing an additional 648,317 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Diamondback Energy by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,494,159 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $541,175,000 after purchasing an additional 89,663 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,213,631 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $343,296,000 after buying an additional 188,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yacktman Asset Management LP grew its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 1,520,447 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $235,791,000 after buying an additional 65,524 shares in the last quarter. 90.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Diamondback Energy

In other Diamondback Energy news, VP Jere W. Thompson III sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.90, for a total transaction of $179,910.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,516,241.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Diamondback Energy news, VP Jere W. Thompson III sold 900 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.90, for a total transaction of $179,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,516,241.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Daniel N. Wesson sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.14, for a total transaction of $1,182,840.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 69,677 shares in the company, valued at $13,736,123.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,900 shares of company stock worth $7,362,750 over the last 90 days. 0.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays started coverage on Diamondback Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $214.00 target price for the company. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $201.00 price target on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Diamondback Energy from $227.00 to $224.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $154.00 price target on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $217.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Diamondback Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.35.

Diamondback Energy Stock Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ:FANG traded down $1.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $196.75. 621,856 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,640,144. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $125.69 and a one year high of $211.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $196.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $180.68. The company has a market cap of $35.09 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.90.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.29 by $0.21. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 36.71% and a return on equity of 19.36%. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.10 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 19.06 EPS for the current year.

Diamondback Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 20.29%.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Featured Stories

