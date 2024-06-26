Security National Bank Sells 350 Shares of PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH)

Security National Bank lessened its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH – Free Report) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. Security National Bank’s holdings in PotlatchDeltic were worth $1,011,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in PotlatchDeltic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $150,557,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,456,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,500,000 after purchasing an additional 188,333 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,363,897 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,967,000 after purchasing an additional 53,349 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in PotlatchDeltic by 79.3% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 769,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,805,000 after acquiring an additional 340,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in PotlatchDeltic by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 489,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,344,000 after acquiring an additional 35,526 shares in the last quarter. 86.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised PotlatchDeltic from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PotlatchDeltic presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCH traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.22. 392,853 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 414,332. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a 52 week low of $39.06 and a 52 week high of $54.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 68.72, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $41.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.72.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.59%. PotlatchDeltic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 315.80%.

PotlatchDeltic Corporation (Nasdaq: PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns nearly 2.2 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Idaho, Louisiana, Mississippi and South Carolina. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

