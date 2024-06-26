SELLAS Life Sciences Group (NASDAQ:SLS) Upgraded to Moderate Buy at Royal Bank of Canada

SELLAS Life Sciences Group (NASDAQ:SLS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.
SELLAS Life Sciences Group Trading Down 3.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ:SLS opened at $1.17 on Monday. SELLAS Life Sciences Group has a 1 year low of $0.50 and a 1 year high of $1.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.10. The firm has a market cap of $67.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 2.11.
SELLAS Life Sciences Group (NASDAQ:SLS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SELLAS Life Sciences Group will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On SELLAS Life Sciences Group
About SELLAS Life Sciences Group
SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel cancer immunotherapies for various cancer indications in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is galinpepimut-S (GPS), a cancer immunotherapeutic agent that targets Wilms tumor 1, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; and in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment for ovarian cancer.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than SELLAS Life Sciences Group
- What is a SEC Filing?
- Rivian Stock Rises on Volkswagen’s $5 Billion Investment
- What is a Stock Market Index and How Do You Use Them?
- Regis Corporation Stock Climbs 200%: Analyzing the Catalyst
- Should You Add These Warren Buffett Stocks to Your Portfolio?
- Carnival Cruise Stock Nears Analyst Forecasts on Strong Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for SELLAS Life Sciences Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SELLAS Life Sciences Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.