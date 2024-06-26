SELLAS Life Sciences Group (NASDAQ:SLS) Upgraded to Moderate Buy at Royal Bank of Canada

SELLAS Life Sciences Group (NASDAQ:SLS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:SLS opened at $1.17 on Monday. SELLAS Life Sciences Group has a 1 year low of $0.50 and a 1 year high of $1.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.10. The firm has a market cap of $67.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 2.11.

SELLAS Life Sciences Group (NASDAQ:SLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SELLAS Life Sciences Group will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SLS. Anson Funds Management LP acquired a new position in SELLAS Life Sciences Group during the first quarter worth $4,881,000. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in SELLAS Life Sciences Group during the fourth quarter worth $869,000. Finally, Opus Capital Group LLC increased its position in SELLAS Life Sciences Group by 291.3% during the fourth quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC now owns 135,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 100,500 shares during the last quarter. 17.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel cancer immunotherapies for various cancer indications in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is galinpepimut-S (GPS), a cancer immunotherapeutic agent that targets Wilms tumor 1, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; and in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment for ovarian cancer.

