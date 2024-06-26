Shorepath Capital Management LLC Has $1.02 Million Stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Shorepath Capital Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,437 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF makes up about 0.8% of Shorepath Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Shorepath Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $1,023,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MAS Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 18,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 12,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Safeguard Financial LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Safeguard Financial LLC now owns 8,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 9,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mengis Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,510,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of VEU traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $58.55. 675,340 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,325,118. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $49.47 and a 52 week high of $60.59. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.37. The firm has a market cap of $38.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.