Siacoin (SC) Price Reaches $0.0047 on Major Exchanges

Siacoin (SC) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 26th. Siacoin has a market capitalization of $269.46 million and approximately $8.48 million worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Siacoin has traded 3.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Siacoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0047 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,841.93 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $377.53 or 0.00620517 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.76 or 0.00009461 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71.26 or 0.00117126 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.73 or 0.00039002 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $164.56 or 0.00270478 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.35 or 0.00043311 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.87 or 0.00073743 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

SC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 1st, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 57,574,335,000 coins and its circulating supply is 57,546,325,680 coins. The Reddit community for Siacoin is https://reddit.com/r/siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Siacoin is sia.tech. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @sia__foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Siacoin (SC) is the native token of the Sia network, a decentralized storage platform facilitating global disk storage contributions to create a secure and private alternative to centralized cloud storage. Users can rent storage from hosts using Siacoin, with transactions managed by smart storage contracts on the Sia blockchain. These contracts ensure that hosts are paid only after securely storing a client’s file for a specified duration, incentivizing reliable storage. The concept for Sia and Siacoin was conceived by David Vorick and Luke Champine, founders of Skynet Labs, at an MIT hackathon in 2013. Skynet Labs, formerly Nebulous, continues to evolve the platform, aiming to build a decentralized internet through its application hosting and storage.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Siacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Siacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Siacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

