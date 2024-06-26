Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) Declares Dividend of $1.53

Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, June 18th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of 1.53 per share on Monday, July 1st. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th.

Shares of SIX stock traded up $0.71 on Wednesday, reaching $30.76. The stock had a trading volume of 1,361,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,021,822. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.41 and a beta of 2.25. Six Flags Entertainment has a 12 month low of $18.29 and a 12 month high of $32.23.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.91). The company had revenue of $133.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.23 million. Six Flags Entertainment had a net margin of 1.84% and a negative return on equity of 6.61%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Six Flags Entertainment will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SIX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. B. Riley raised shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $30.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, April 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.42.

In other Six Flags Entertainment news, CAO Derek Sample sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.44, for a total value of $60,812.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,805 shares in the company, valued at $338,564.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. Its parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company sells food, beverages, merchandise, and other products and services within its parks.

