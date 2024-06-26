Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT.UN) Rating Lowered to Underperform at CIBC

Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT.UN – Get Free Report) was downgraded by CIBC from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.
A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on SOT.UN. Cormark cut their price target on Slate Office REIT from C$0.80 to C$0.65 in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Slate Office REIT from C$0.80 to C$0.75 in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Slate Office REIT currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of C$0.64.
View Our Latest Research Report on Slate Office REIT
Slate Office REIT Stock Down 34.3 %
Slate Office REIT Company Profile
Slate Office REIT is an open-ended real estate investment trust. The REIT's portfolio currently comprises 43 strategic and well-located real estate assets located primarily across Canada's major population centres including one downtown asset in Chicago, Illinois. The REIT is focused on maximizing value through internal organic rental and occupancy growth and strategic acquisitions.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Slate Office REIT
- Biggest Stock Losers – Today’s Biggest Percentage Decliners
- Stock Impact: McDonald’s Price War with Starbucks, Wendy’s
- Transportation Stocks Investing
- General Mills Q4 Sales Miss Expectations, Triggering Stock Drop
- Insider Selling Explained: Can it Inform Your Investing Choices?
- Enovix Stock Rises 35% in Short-Squeeze: This Rally Has Legs
Receive News & Ratings for Slate Office REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Slate Office REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.