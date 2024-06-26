SOLVE (SOLVE) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $8.76 Million

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 25th. In the last week, SOLVE has traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar. One SOLVE token can now be bought for approximately $0.0119 or 0.00000019 BTC on major exchanges. SOLVE has a market capitalization of $8.76 million and $79,695.19 worth of SOLVE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000290 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000760 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001619 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001432 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About SOLVE

SOLVE (SOLVE) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 25th, 2017. SOLVE’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 734,000,000 tokens. SOLVE’s official website is solve.care. The official message board for SOLVE is medium.com/solve-care. The Reddit community for SOLVE is https://reddit.com/r/solvecare and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SOLVE’s official Twitter account is @solve_care.

SOLVE Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SOLVE is a cryptocurrency on the Ethereum blockchain, integral to Solve.Care’s global healthcare platform. It transforms healthcare by decentralizing services, using Ethereum smart contracts for secure automation. SOLVE drives payments, scheduling, and healthcare coordination within the platform. Patients, doctors, and caregivers benefit from transparent, secure transactions. It also incentivizes health goal adherence and rewards quality medical services. The Solve.Care Foundation, led by Pradeep Goel, an IT and healthcare entrepreneur, developed SOLVE and the platform, based in the United States. Revolutionizing healthcare through blockchain technology.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SOLVE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SOLVE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SOLVE using one of the exchanges listed above.

