Sound Income Strategies LLC Acquires 991 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 138.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,705 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 991 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $105,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPLG. Advance Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 121.0% during the first quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,167,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,213,000 after purchasing an additional 7,210,793 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 94.4% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,405,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,845,000 after acquiring an additional 4,080,428 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 30.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,044,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,862,000 after purchasing an additional 2,351,596 shares in the last quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1,777.1% during the 4th quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,432,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,985,000 after acquiring an additional 2,303,056 shares during the period. Finally, Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $110,834,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $64.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,785,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,761,055. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.41 billion, a PE ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 1.00. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $48.13 and a 1 year high of $64.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $61.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.54.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

