Sound Income Strategies LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 1,037.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,207 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,925 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 8,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,059,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Dfpg Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 2,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Heirloom Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Heirloom Wealth Management now owns 1,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, StrategIQ Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 3,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSEARCA VO traded down $1.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $243.87. The company had a trading volume of 488,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 589,005. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $242.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $238.59. The stock has a market cap of $63.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $194.79 and a fifty-two week high of $250.41.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

