Sound Income Strategies LLC Buys 266 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 111.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $201,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Cetera Trust Company N.A bought a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Security National Bank bought a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 37.11% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Price Performance

NYSEARCA:DIA traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $391.23. 1,492,810 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,519,023. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $388.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $385.17. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $323.21 and a 12 month high of $400.99.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.