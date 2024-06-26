Sound Income Strategies LLC Grows Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 12.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 24,111 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,705 shares during the quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $2,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 105.8% in the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

VNQ stock traded down $1.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $83.58. The stock had a trading volume of 2,445,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,418,466. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.43. The company has a market cap of $32.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $70.61 and a 52-week high of $90.09.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

