Sound Income Strategies LLC Increases Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 53.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 512 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 1.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,089,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,920,548,000 after buying an additional 65,006 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 3,856,171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,541,967,000 after acquiring an additional 705,771 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,248,036,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,595,945 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $638,167,000 after acquiring an additional 160,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,570,773 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $628,105,000 after acquiring an additional 31,074 shares during the last quarter. 68.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DE. Citigroup assumed coverage on Deere & Company in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $395.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Deere & Company from $430.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Deere & Company from $425.00 to $385.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 17th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Deere & Company from $483.00 to $465.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $431.14.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 13,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.63, for a total transaction of $5,048,913.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,725,268.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Deere & Company Trading Up 1.8 %

Deere & Company stock traded up $6.64 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $376.11. 2,442,310 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,475,026. The firm has a market cap of $103.64 billion, a PE ratio of 11.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $386.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $387.08. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $353.15 and a 12-month high of $450.00.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The industrial products company reported $8.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.86 by $0.67. The company had revenue of $13.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.29 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 16.15% and a return on equity of 42.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $9.65 EPS. Research analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 25.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 17.70%.

Deere & Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.