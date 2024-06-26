Sound Income Strategies LLC Purchases 135 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 86.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 292 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $98,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,848,988 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,343,593,000 after buying an additional 3,765,550 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 29,857.6% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,699,781 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $818,493,000 after purchasing an additional 2,690,769 shares during the last quarter. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $350,964,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $161,097,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,413,232 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,641,130,000 after purchasing an additional 341,407 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWF traded up $1.74 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $366.24. 786,340 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,325,936. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $342.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $328.05. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $256.01 and a 1 year high of $368.90. The stock has a market cap of $96.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

