Sound Income Strategies LLC Purchases 35,108 Shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 390,825 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,108 shares during the quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC owned about 0.09% of Invesco Preferred ETF worth $4,643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PGX. Worth Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 23.4% in the first quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 30,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 5,875 shares during the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF in the first quarter valued at about $710,000. First PREMIER Bank boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 325,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,872,000 after purchasing an additional 39,996 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 45,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 6,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SignalPoint Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 19,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco Preferred ETF alerts:

Invesco Preferred ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco Preferred ETF stock traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $11.60. The stock had a trading volume of 3,205,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,500,285. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.52 and a 200 day moving average of $11.65. Invesco Preferred ETF has a twelve month low of $10.14 and a twelve month high of $12.06.

About Invesco Preferred ETF

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.